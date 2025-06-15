Four more Bangladeshi garment factories awarded LEED certificates

Three received the highest platinum rating and one gold rating

Four more garment factories have been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for their green initiatives to make business more sustainable by saving energy, water, and the environment.

Of them, three received the highest platinum rating and one was awarded the gold rating, according to data from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Advance Attire Ltd's factory in Manikganj, Amanat Shah Fabrics Ltd-Woven Composite factory in Narsingdi, and Cotton Field BD Ltd's production building in Tongi, Gazipur were awarded the platinum-rated certification.

KM Apparel Knit Pvt Ltd, located in Chonpara, Ujampur, Uttarkhan in Dhaka, was awarded the gold-level LEED certification, the BGMEA said.

With the addition of these four green factories, the total number of LEED-certified RMG factories in Bangladesh has reached 248 — including 105 Platinum, 129 Gold, 10 Silver, and four certified at the basic LEED level.

Bangladesh now boasts 9 out of the world's top 10 and 68 out of the top 100 highest-rated LEED-certified factories.