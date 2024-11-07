Business
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:46 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:51 PM

Four IDRA members resign

All of them were appointed to three-year terms at different times
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:46 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:51 PM
No more online training for insurance agents: IDRA

Four members of the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) resigned today.

They are Quamrul Hasan, a member of the life insurance department; Md Nazrul Islam, a member of the non-life insurance department; Md Dalil Uddin, a member of the law department, and Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, a member of the administration.

A senior official of the insurance regulator shared the information with The Daily Star, seeking anonymity.

All of them were appointed to three-year terms at different times.

Khokon was appointed in January of 2024 while Dalil Uddin's three-year term began in June of 2023.

Both Islam and Hasan were appointed in June of 2022.

On September 5, IDRA Chairman Mohammad Jainul Bari stepped down, citing personal reasons.

On August 11 this year, the interim government took decision to cancel all contractual appointments in phases made by the previous administration.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA)Contractual jobs
