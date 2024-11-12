Forex reserves drop to $18.46 billion after ACU payment

Bangladesh paid $1.5 billion of import bills for September and October on November 9

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves dropped to $18.46 billion after the payment of $1.5 billion in import bills for September and October.

The government paid the bill through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on November 9.

The ACU is a Tehran-based organisation for settling payments among nine countries -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Under the ACU, Bangladesh clears import bills every two months and the reserve usually falls after the payment is made.

Before the ACU payment, the foreign exchange reserve stood at $19.96 billion, as per the calculations of the International Monetary Fund's Balance of Payment Manual 6.

As per the central bank's conventional calculations, Bangladesh's gross reserve stands at $24.19 billion after the ACU payment, according to Bangladesh Bank data.