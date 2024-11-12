Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:53 PM

Business

Forex reserves drop to $18.46 billion after ACU payment

Bangladesh paid $1.5 billion of import bills for September and October on November 9
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:44 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 06:53 PM

Bangladesh's foreign currency reserves dropped to $18.46 billion after the payment of $1.5 billion in import bills for September and October.

The government paid the bill through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) on November 9.

The ACU is a Tehran-based organisation for settling payments among nine countries -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Under the ACU, Bangladesh clears import bills every two months and the reserve usually falls after the payment is made.

Before the ACU payment, the foreign exchange reserve stood at $19.96 billion, as per the calculations of the International Monetary Fund's Balance of Payment Manual 6.

As per the central bank's conventional calculations, Bangladesh's gross reserve stands at $24.19 billion after the ACU payment, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

Related topic:
forex reservesforeign currency reservesBangladesh's Forex Reserves
বাংলাদেশের বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার রিজার্ভ
|অর্থনীতি

আমদানি বিল পরিশোধের পর রিজার্ভ কমে ১৮.৪৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

এশিয়ান ক্লিয়ারিং ইউনিয়নের মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ প্রতি দুই মাস পর পর আমদানি বিল পরিশোধ করে।

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর সরকারের কোনো চাপ নেই: তথ্য উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে