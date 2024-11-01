Financial inclusion among garment workers low: Experts

Experts attend a roundtable styled “Improving Financial Health of RMG Workers in Bangladesh: Policy Frameworks and Future Pathways” at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: Amran Hossain

Poor financial and digital literacy among garment workers in Bangladesh coupled with a lack of supportive policies and related data are the main barriers for improving financial inclusion for this segment, according to experts.

Besides, the absence of formal employment contracts and prevalence of informal payment channels for garment workers are the other roadblocks to improving their financial inclusion.

These comments came at a roundtable, styled "Improving Financial Health of RMG Workers in Bangladesh: Policy Frameworks and Future Pathways".

The event was jointly organised by The Daily Star and Sarathi, a project of Swisscontact Bangladesh that works for improving the financial health of local garment workers, at The Daily Star Centre in Dhaka yesterday.

Sajid Amit, director of the Center for Enterprise and Society (CES) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), said financial inclusion among garment workers has yet to reach its full potential.

In his presentation, titled "Stitching Financial Health for a Resilient Future: Policy Brief on Improving Financial Health of RMG Workers in Bangladesh", he informed that 70 percent of garment workers use mobile financial services (MFS).

However, challenges persist in improving their financial inclusion through MFS as only 30 percent of the workers own smartphones and have access to the internet.

Meanwhile, it was found that 45 percent of them have security concerns about digital transactions.

Amit also informed that while nano loans and earned wage access solutions have gained popularity among garment workers, their limited smartphone ownership, low credit score and other hurdles are preventing them from availing these facilities.

Moreover, garment workers are largely unable to visit bank branches during operating hours due to demanding factory schedules, which is why their banking activities are typically limited to fund withdrawals, deposits or transfers, he added.

During the presentation, the speakers said that access to loans is one of the main draws for financial inclusion as people often turn to external financing for large expenses.

However, most female garment workers face communication barriers that make it difficult for them to understand the products being offered.

Also, the absence of formal employment contracts means that it is nearly impossible for garment workers to secure bank loans.

Against this backdrop, Md Arfan Ali, chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions, said bank policies in this regard are not aligned with the interests of marginalised people.

"This one of the reasons why financial inclusion has not improved among garment workers," he added.

Stressing the need for a legal framework to facilitate financial inclusion, Mohammad Rashed, president of Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh, said related policymakers and stakeholders should be knowledgeable to this end.

Mosleh Saad Mahmud, the head of cash management and liability marketing at Dhaka Bank, said the process of improving financial inclusion among garment workers should start from the banking sector.

But when the banks assess workers' eligibility for loans, they do not get the required information due to the lack of relevant data, such as the applicant's creditworthiness, he added.

Md Forhad Mahmud, head of mobile banking division and financial inclusion at Dutch Bangla Bank, said they facilitate the salary payments of 2.5 million workers through their MFS service "Rocket".

However, the accountholders limit their activities to only basic transactions for a lack of financial and digital literacy, he added.

Rumana A Tulee, assistant vice president of the agent banking division at Bank Asia, said four factors -- accessibility, convenience, supportive products and financial literacy -- should be improved to facilitate financial inclusion of workers.

Rashadul Islam, senior assistant vice president of Dhaka Bank, said the process and cost of access to finance should be made easier and more affordable for garment workers.

Terming infrastructure, innovation, skills and literacy as vital for expanding financial inclusion, Shariful Islam Chowdhury, project officer at UNCDF, said it is not possible to ensure financial inclusion by just providing access to banks accounts.

Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge (NGOs and foreign missions) of The Daily Star, stressed the importance of introducing related topics for improving financial literacy in academia.

Tahmina Khan Majlish, CEO of Digital Finance Forum Bangladesh, said the financial inclusion of garment workers would improve if their perspective is taken into consideration.

"It should be looked at whether the end-users feel comfortable, confident and secure," she added.

Shoheli Afrin, additional director of the Bangladesh Bank, highlighted various policies taken by the country's central bank for ensuring the financial inclusion of garment workers.

However, the central bank cannot improve financial inclusion on its own, she said, adding that commercial banks and factory owners also have roles and responsibilities to play in this regard.

Salma Akhter, senior manager of partnership and advocacy at Swisscontact Bangladesh, said the biggest challenge for ensuring financial inclusion is social barriers.

"To overcome these challenges, the mindsets of all stakeholders should be changed," she added.

Fazle Razik, head of programme at Swisscontact Bangladesh, said the issue of improving financial inclusion among garment workers was practically untouched when they started working on it.

"When it comes to our vision, we have come a long way and are slowly gaining new ground," he added.

Tasmina Rahman, managing director at Grameen Trust, Sk Khalidujjaman, associate director at Waadaa Insurance, and Ahmed Shamsul Huda, national business manager of Rocket, spoke at the event.

Mushfiqur Rahman, senior manager of projects and research at ULAB's CES, and Md Sajib Hussain, senior assistant secretary (international trade, environment and sustainability) of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, were also present.