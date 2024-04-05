Fighting corruption or feeding it?

Once a little boy wanted to have his own cricket bat. But he did not have any money to buy it. He prayed to God for weeks and nothing happened. So, he decided to write a letter to God asking for Tk 500.

The postman was so amused that he decided to send it to the President's office. Finding it cute, the President sent him Tk 300. Thrilled, the boy wrote a thank you note to God where he complained, "God, the only problem was it came through the President's office where the corrupt donkeys ate Tk 200!"

In our country, we agree or disagree on global statistics as long as it suits our purpose. According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023, Bangladesh ranks 149th among 180 countries.

Over the last few decades, the CPI score of Bangladesh varied from a low of 4 out of 100 in 2001 to a high of 28 in 2017, with 100 indicating a very clean public sector. In the face of such dire statistics, some justify their dubious acts by claiming corruption and development go hand in hand.

The fight against corruption hinges on understanding the gap between perception and reality. While public perception of corruption can be a powerful indicator, it does not always reflect its true extent. Barriers in uncovering hidden practices and biases can skew perceptions.

However, a widespread belief in corruption can itself be damaging, hindering investment and trust in institutions. Addressing the actual problem and the public perception is crucial in creating a truly transparent society. From my experience of dealing with international investors, Bangladesh is not the most preferred destination of investment despite its potentials for growth and economic success.

Corruption has always been a critical obstacle in exploiting our country's vast potentials. Our Prime Minister has repeatedly warned her officials against it but little has been achieved. In recent times, ludicrous stories of corruption of politicians and bureaucrats are circulating in the media. While some perceive them as baseless or a fabrication to avenge past enmity, others see them as just the tip of the iceberg.

Nevertheless, the general public soaks them up like a little boy reading a thriller. What is thought-provoking is whether the offenders care at all about the media reports, or is corruption a social taboo anymore?

Corruption seems to have spread its tentacles far and wide in our society, sparing none, be it politicians, bureaucrats, businesspeople and ordinary wage-earners. Even our legal system is not immune. It is frustrating to live in a society which tolerates corruption.

At times, it seems, the bigger the corruption, the less likelihood of it having any consequences. People are even starting to joke that it is pointless to steal small amounts. Corruption stifles progress – a country cannot thrive when politics is more lucrative than business.

Although corporate and national politics operate on different scales, they both involve power struggles and alliances. National politics concerns broader issues and public accountability, while corporate politics focuses on company profits and internal dynamics. While both require communication and strategy, the processes differ vastly. National politics involve elections and public debate, while corporate maneuverings occur through committees and informal power structures.

A multi-faceted approach is needed to root out corruption in Bangladesh. Strengthening institutions like an independent judiciary and well-equipped independent anti-corruption agencies can deter offenders. Public awareness and protecting whistleblowers can effectively empower citizens to raise their voice against corruption.

Technology such as e-governance and open data can increase transparency. Addressing root causes like bureaucratic complexities and lack of economic opportunities can reduce incentives for corruption. The crux of it lies in the intent of the people in power.

The fight against corruption demands action, not just words. Let us all, citizens and leaders alike, rise to the challenge and build a nation worthy of its potential.

The author is founder and managing director of BuildCon Consultancies Ltd.