FICCI reschedules 60-year celebration event to Nov 19

The Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has rescheduled the date of its event for "FICCI 60 Years Celebration & Investment Expo 2023".

As per the new date, the two-day event will begin on November 19 this year, which was previously scheduled to start on November 8, the chamber said in a press release today.

FICCI President Naser Ezaz Bijoy said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina agreed to inaugurate the event as the chief guest.

Now the chamber rescheduled the date for the prime minister, as the premier is likely to visit Jeddah to attend the three-day International Conference on Women in Islam, which will begin on November 6.

The prime minister has given her consent to inaugurate the program on November 19 at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital, the FICCI president said.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority is the strategic partner of the initiative.