Facebook, YouTube yet to respond: Palak

However, TikTok responded positively through email

Facebook and YouTube have not yet responded to the government's recent letters that ask global tech giants to 'follow Bangladesh's law', State Minister for ICT and Telecom Zunaid Ahmed Palak said today.

However, TikTok has replied.

"We gave given them a time to respond. TikTok has replied by email that they are very sincere in helping the government. But the rest two haven't responded so far," he said at an event at the ICT Division.

The government had sent letters to the social media platforms as it took a tough stance against social media giants in the wake of the recent violence centring the job quota reform movement.

Palak earlier accused these platforms of spreading rumours and fake news.

The tech companies were asked to respond in person on July 31.

Earlier on July 24, Palak said social media platforms, especially Facebook and YouTube, have not been complying with Bangladesh's laws.

"They are also not taking into account the situation on the ground, violating their policy guidelines … Amid this, who will take the risk [of opening the social media platforms]?" Palak said in an event recently.

"We have asked them if they want to use cyberspace in accordance with the laws and constitution of Bangladesh, as well as their community standards."