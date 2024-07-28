Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, WhatsApp to remain restricted

Earlier, Palak accused these platforms of not complying with Bangladesh’s laws

People will not be able to use popular social media apps like Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp and YouTube for now due to the enforcement of strict blocking mechanisms, although mobile internet services restored today in Bangladesh after a break of over 10 days.

In a meeting at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) today, mobile operators were instructed to block these apps, according to sources.

State Minister for Post, Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present in the meeting, where officials of the telecom operators and different government agencies took part.

As people mainly use social media platforms for communication and entertainment, blocking popular messaging, calling, and video streaming apps would lead to very limited data usage.

People will not use their data because of this limited access to social media platforms, said an official of a mobile operator.

The government has taken a tough stance against social media giants in light of the recent violence around the quota reform movement and accused these platforms of spreading rumours and fake news.

Earlier on July 24, Palak said social media platforms, especially Facebook and YouTube, have not been complying with Bangladesh's laws.

"They are also not taking into account the situation on the ground, violating their policy guidelines … Amid this, who will take the risk [of opening the social media platforms]?" he said.

In today's media briefing, Palak said letters have been sent to social media companies, including Facebook and TikTok, and they have been asked to provide a response in person by July 31.

Mobile internet restored across the country at around 3pm today.

Early on July 17, the government shutdown mobile internet amid countrywide violence centring the quota reform movement.

At that time, Palak said the decision was made "in light of the current crisis in the country and to stop the spread of fake news on social media".