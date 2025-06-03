Exports grow 11.45% in May
Exports rose 11.45 percent in May, driven by increasing shipments of manufactured commodities, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.
In May, exports grew to $4.73 billion from $4.25 billion in the same month the previous year.
Garments, which account for more than 80 percent of export receipts, recorded nearly 12 percent year-on-year growth in May of the 2024–25 fiscal year.
Overall exports in the July–May period of FY25 gained 10 percent to $44.94 billion from $40.85 billion a year ago—a development that is helping the country gradually come out of economic stress.
Bangladesh recorded 3.97 percent economic growth in FY25, the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic year, due to a slowdown in the agricultural and services sectors, according to the provisional estimate of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
