Star Business Report
Tue Jun 3, 2025 04:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Jun 3, 2025 07:14 PM

Exports grow 11.45% in May

The country shipped $4.73 billion worth of goods in the fifth month of this year
Exports rose 11.45 percent in May, driven by increasing shipments of manufactured commodities, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released today.

In May, exports grew to $4.73 billion from $4.25 billion in the same month the previous year.

Garments, which account for more than 80 percent of export receipts, recorded nearly 12 percent year-on-year growth in May of the 2024–25 fiscal year.

April exports grow slightly

Overall exports in the July–May period of FY25 gained 10 percent to $44.94 billion from $40.85 billion a year ago—a development that is helping the country gradually come out of economic stress.

Bangladesh recorded 3.97 percent economic growth in FY25, the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic year, due to a slowdown in the agricultural and services sectors, according to the provisional estimate of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

GDP growth lowest since pandemic

 

