Ex-DU teacher Farzana Lalarukh becomes new BSEC commissioner

Former Dhaka University teacher Farzana Lalarukh has been appointed as the new commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for the next four years. 

Regarding her contractual appointment, the Financial Institution Division under the Ministry of Finance issued a circular today. 

Lalarukh is an academician and finance professional, who has also served as an independent director of DBH Finance PLC.

She has also been serving as the chairperson of Innovative Development Practitioners and Thinkers Ltd since February 2024.

She held various academic positions in the Department of Finance at Dhaka University from 1995 to 2021.

