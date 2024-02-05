EU wants to invest more in Bangladesh

EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley meets Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

The European Union (EU) is very keen to increase investment in Bangladesh as the south Asian nation has huge potential for the European investors, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley said today.

Bangladesh has an important relationship with the EU, as the country annually exports over 24 billion euros worth of goods to the European Union, Whiteley said.

The EU is focusing on the smooth graduation of Bangladesh to a developing nation in 2026 and a smooth transition to the GSP Plus to the EU markets after the graduation, the ambassador said.

The focus is on steps to bring more EU investment to Bangladesh, he said.

The EU head of delegation made the comments after a courtesy call on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at the minister's secretariat office in Dhaka.

Later at a meeting with the members of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) also held at the minister's secretariat office, Whiteley said the EU delegation expressed interest for increased cooperation between the EU and Bangladesh.

ERF President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem also spoke.