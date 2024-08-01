Partnership agreement: EU postpones negotiations with Dhaka

Cites ‘prevailing situation’ as reason

The European Union has postponed its first round of negotiation with Bangladesh on a new agreement meant to elevate its partnership with the South Asian country.

"In light of the prevailing situation, the first round of negotiations on the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement envisaged for September has been postponed with no later date fixed as yet," Nabila Massrali, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, told The Daily Star in a message yesterday.

The decision comes a day after EU High Representative and Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the "shoot-on-sight policy" announced by the authorities in Bangladesh.

The government put the death toll at 150 in violence centring the quota reform protest.

But according to The Daily Star's count, at least 163 people were killed.

The death toll from the violence could be much higher as this newspaper could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

In the statement, Borrell also expressed grave concern over unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh. He called for thoroughly investigating the killings and bringing those responsible to justice.

"We will follow closely the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and ... expect all human rights to be fully respected," Borrell said.

Bangladesh exported products to the EU market worth $24 billion in 2023. This is 58 percent of Bangladesh's total export. Bangladesh enjoys duty-free access to the EU market because of its LDC status.

The country can enjoy similar privileges after 2026 under another scheme called GSP Plus, which will, however, require conditions on human rights, labour rights, democracy, and environment.

Once the country is graduated, it will face 12.5 percent duty on export of goods to the EU, if Bangladesh cannot obtain the GSP Plus fulfilling EU's conditions of 32 international conventions, including four core conventions on labour, human rights, good governance, and environmental protection.

Experts said any kind of bad relationship with the EU may have a negative impact on trade.

The EU and Bangladesh agreed in principle in 2022 to sign the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

The first round of negotiation was scheduled in Dhaka in September.

A diplomatic source said Bangladesh is willing to hold the first round of negotiation of PCA in November, considering the 79th session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 10, 2024.

In view of the increasing importance of EU-Bangladesh relations, including in the international domain, the EU had proposed to initiate discussions towards concluding the PCA, which is aimed at enhancing dialogue between both sides on issues of global concern and give more scope for mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of policy and strategic areas, said the European Commission.

"The PCA will give Bangladesh-EU relations a new legal foundation, which is 'more comprehensive and up-to-date', and will respond better to current and evolving challenges," according to the European Commission.