Eid-ul-Azha: Banks in industrial area to remain open June 14-16

The branches of banks in industry-related areas will remain open on a limited scale on June 14, 15, and 16, to facilitate payment of salaries and bonuses to the staff working in the garment industry before Eid-ul-Azha.

Bangladesh Bank (BB), in a notification, stated that branches in Dhaka metropolitans, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, and Narayanganj will be kept open on a limited scale during the period.

Before Eid, Friday and Saturday (June 14 and 15) are weekly holidays and Sunday (June 16) will be closed for Eid. All banks will be closed during this time.

However, the BB issued a notification saying that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, banks have been asked to be kept open in the industry-related areas on a limited scale in the garment industry area in order to facilitate payment of salaries and bonuses to the workers, employees, and officials working in the garment industry, and to facilitate the sale of export bills.

The BB also instructed to keep open bank branches in the Chattogram metropolitan and industrial areas to facilitate payment of garment workers' and received export bills.

The central bank told banks to arrange adequate security in the bank branches with coordination of local administration.

Eid-ul-Azha, the largest religious festival for Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on June 17.