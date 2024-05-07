Economic crisis to deepen in 2026: Debapriya

The economist says at the first Moazzem Hossain Commemorative Lecture on macroeconomic challenges and way forward

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), speaks at the first Moazzem Hossain Commemorative Lecture on ‘macroeconomic challenges and way forward’ organised by the Economic Reporters’ Forum at the forum’s office in Dhaka today. Photo: ERF

The crisis in the economy may deepen in 2026 as the government will have to clear more loan payments for foreign debts and bank borrowings, a noted economist said today.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said in 2024 he had predicted the country will be in trouble and it happened because of the higher loan repayments by the government.

Similarly, in 2026 the country will face severe crisis as the government has already borrowed money from foreign lending agencies and local banks, for which it will have to start repayments in big amount, he said.

Moreover, of the total borrowing, 20 percent came as foreign debt and more than double of that came either from local banks or through the printing of money by the government.

The CPD distinguished fellow spoke at the first Moazzem Hossain commemorative lecture on 'macroeconomic challenges and way forward' organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at the forum's office in Dhaka.