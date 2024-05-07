Business
Economic crisis to deepen in 2026: Debapriya

The economist says at the first Moazzem Hossain Commemorative Lecture on macroeconomic challenges and way forward
Star Business Report
Economic crisis to deepen in 2026: Debapriya
Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), speaks at the first Moazzem Hossain Commemorative Lecture on ‘macroeconomic challenges and way forward’ organised by the Economic Reporters’ Forum at the forum’s office in Dhaka today. Photo: ERF

The crisis in the economy may deepen in 2026 as the government will have to clear more loan payments for foreign debts and bank borrowings, a noted economist said today.

Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said in 2024 he had predicted the country will be in trouble and it happened because of the higher loan repayments by the government.

Similarly, in 2026 the country will face severe crisis as the government has already borrowed money from foreign lending agencies and local banks, for which it will have to start repayments in big amount, he said.

Moreover, of the total borrowing, 20 percent came as foreign debt and more than double of that came either from local banks or through the printing of money by the government.

The CPD distinguished fellow spoke at the first Moazzem Hossain commemorative lecture on 'macroeconomic challenges and way forward' organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at the forum's office in Dhaka.

দেবপ্রিয় ভট্টাচার্য, সেন্টার ফর পলিসি ডায়ালগ, সিপিডিদ, জিডিপি, বাংলাদেশের অর্থনীতি,
|অর্থনীতি

২০২৬ সালে অর্থনৈতিক সংকট আরও প্রকট হবে: দেবপ্রিয় ভট্টাচার্য

তিনি জানান, এর আগে তিনি ভবিষ্যদ্বাণী করেছিলেন- ২০২৪ সালে দেশের অর্থনীতি সংকটে পড়বে এবং সরকারের উচ্চ ঋণ পরিশোধের কারণে তা হয়েছে।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

উন্নয়ন প্রকল্প গ্রহণের আগে অর্থনৈতিক সম্ভাবনা বিবেচনা করুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
