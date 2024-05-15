EBL signs agreement with US State Department to launch Climate Change Adaptation Award

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has entered into an agreement with the US Department of State to collaborate on the EBL Climate Change Adaptation Award.

The award will be presented annually to recognize and celebrate the best practices of corporations, manufacturing companies, NGOs operating in Bangladesh, and climate activists who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in implementing climate change adaptation projects and initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Donald Lu, the visiting assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, and Ahmed Shaheen, the acting managing director of EBL today at the EMK Center in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Photo: Star

The award categories include renewable energy, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, urban resilience, biodiversity protection, and disaster preparedness.

Donald Lu said that the United States and Eastern Bank share a common goal of promoting efforts to combat climate change among Bangladeshi businesses, civil society, and beyond, and expressed his anticipation for supporting this award.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, expressed excitement about this new partnership with Eastern Bank, and.

"By helping EBL recognize businesses and organizations doing exceptional work in climate change in Bangladesh, we hope to inspire more action in this critically important area," said Haas.

Ahmed Shaheen said, "Extreme weather events worldwide are urging us to act quickly on climate adaptation, mitigation, and finance, so this is a unique initiative that aligns with our vision of being a socially responsible and environmentally friendly bank."

The nomination process for the EBL Climate Change Adaptation Award 2024 will be announced soon through newspapers, electronic media, and EBL's website and social media platforms.

The Daily Star is the official media partner for the award.