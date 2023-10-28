Business
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:10 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Eastern Bank's profit rises 10%

The bank made a profit of Tk 426 crore in nine months of 2023
Star Business Report
Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:02 PM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 09:10 PM

Eastern Bank's profit rises 10 percent year-on-year to Tk 426 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

As a result, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.53 as of September 30 this year up from Tk 3.20 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 183 crore, up 22 percent year-on-year.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 1.52 in 2023, up from Tk 1.24 the previous year.

The bank also saw its net cash flow per share to fall by 57 percent year-on-year to Tk 4.04.

Related topic:
Eastern Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Eastern Bank posts lower profit in April-June quarter

StanChart breaks record with Tk 1,655 crore profits

StanChart breaks record with Tk 1,655 crore profits

Moody's cuts ratings for six local banks

Moody's cuts ratings for six local banks

Eastern Bank clocks over Tk 511 crore profit in 2022

Hyundai buyers to get auto loans in three days: Fair Group

Hyundai buyers to get auto loans in three days: Fair Group

|২৮ অক্টোবর জনসমাবেশ

ক্ষমতা হারানোর ভয়ে সরকার মাস্টারপ্ল্যান করে হামলা করিয়েছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

একজন নিহত, সহস্রাধিক আহত ও তিন শতাধিক গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

হরতালের নামে সহিংসতা-ভাঙচুর করলে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা: ডিএমপি কমিশনার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে