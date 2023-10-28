The bank made a profit of Tk 426 crore in nine months of 2023

Eastern Bank's profit rises 10 percent year-on-year to Tk 426 crore in the January-September period of 2023.

As a result, its earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.53 as of September 30 this year up from Tk 3.20 last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

Its profit for the July-September period of 2023 stood at Tk 183 crore, up 22 percent year-on-year.

The EPS in the three-month period stood at Tk 1.52 in 2023, up from Tk 1.24 the previous year.

The bank also saw its net cash flow per share to fall by 57 percent year-on-year to Tk 4.04.