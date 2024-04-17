Dutch-Bangla joint venture firm to establish bag factory in Cumilla EPZ

BSK Bangladesh will invest $6.14 million

BSK Bangladesh Ltd, a Netherlands-Bangladesh joint venture company, will set up a bag manufacturing industry in Cumilla export processing zone.

The company will invest $6.14 million to produce annually 30 lakh pieces of hand bag, backpack, travel bag, wallets and trolley bag to export abroad.

The investment is expected to create job opportunity for 1,032 Bangladeshi nationals, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a statement after signing an agreement with BSK Bangladesh Ltd at Bepza Complex in Dhaka today.

Bepza Member for Investment Promotion Ali Reza Mazid and Chairman of BSK Bangladesh Ltd Jeroen Herms signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

At the event, Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman urged the investors to start the construction of the factory as soon as possible.

He said firms in the country's eight EPZs now contribute one-fifth of the country's total annual export.