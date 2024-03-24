DSE shares close in the red

The new building of the Dhaka Stock Exchange in the capital's Nikunja is seen. Photo: Star

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell today, snapping a two-day winning streak.

The DSEX was down 40.54 points, 0.68 percent, as it settled at 5,901.

The DSES, the index that represents Shariah-based firms, dropped 8 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,285. Likewise, the DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, shed 6.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,051.

Turnover, which indicates the volume of shares traded during the session, slumped 4.88 percent to Tk 580 crore.

Of the issues that traded on the DSE, 65 advanced, 304 declined, and 28 did not see any price fluctuation.

Among the sectors, jute and life insurance closed in positive territory while services and real estate, IT and textile slipped, according to the market update by UCB Stock Brokerage.

The pharmaceuticals sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 18.13 percent of the value of the shares transacted.