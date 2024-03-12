Diesel supplier Numaligarh Refinery opens Dhaka liaison office

India so far exported diesel worth $34 million to Bangladesh

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has inaugurated the liaison office of Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Dhaka on Monday as the energy cooperation grows between India and Bangladesh.

Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, managing director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, which supplies high-speed diesel to Bangladesh through a cross-border pipeline, and Tipu Sultan, managing director of Meghna Petroleum Ltd, attended the event.

With the inauguration of the liaison office, NRL would be able to more effectively explore collaborations on energy and power with Bangladesh, the high commissioner said while addressing the event.

He said India and Bangladesh have made unprecedented progress in advancing relations between the two countries in the last decade and collaboration in the power and energy sector has become one of the hallmarks of this all-encompassing relationship.

The Friendship Pipeline Project, which was jointly virtually inaugurated by the prime ministers of India and Bangladesh on March 18 last year, is the first cross-border pipeline for supply of petroleum products to Bangladesh.

This pipeline has a capacity to transport one million tonnes per annum of high-speed diesel.

As of now, diesel worth $34 million (INR 282 crore) has been exported from India to Bangladesh.