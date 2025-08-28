Dhaka stocks soar on week’s last day

The DSEX gained 74.63 points to close at 5,517.94

Dhaka stocks closed higher today, rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions, while turnover increased.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, soared 74.63 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 5,517.94.

The other indices performed similarly, as the Shariah-compliant DSES increased 1.55 percent to 1,207.20, while the DS30, which tracks blue-chip shares, went up 1.92 percent to 2,156.99.

Turnover, a key indicator of market participation, stood at Tk 1,132.31 crore, up from Tk 971.52 crore in the previous session.

A total of 298,772 trades were executed, with block transactions worth Tk 20.37 crore across 37 scrips.

Market breadth was positive, with 281 issues advancing, 86 declining, and 31 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category stocks, 148 gained, 57 lost, and 14 were flat.

In the B-category, 58 rose and 18 fell, while the N-category saw no trading activity.

Segment-wise, the picture was mixed. Mutual funds had 25 gainers against two losers. Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market witnessed two issues decline.

On the individual front, Union Capital rose the most with a 10 percent jump, topping the gainers' list. At the other end, FAS Finance & Investment slumped 5 percent, making it the day's worst performer.