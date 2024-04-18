Dhaka stocks slip below 5,700 after 35 months

The share market saw a massive setback today with the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) falling below the 5,700-point mark for the first time in 35 months as nervous investors sold off their scrips.

The price erosion of large-cap stocks brought the benchmark index DSE down by 77.08 points, or 1.33 percent, to close the day at 5,686, the lowest level since May 9, 2021.

Beacon Pharmaceuticals, British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company, Renata, Olympic Industries, BRAC Bank, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Mercantile Bank and Pubali Bank suffered the biggest losses.

Likewise, the DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant companies, plummeted 1.26 percent to 1,246.

The DS30, which comprises blue-chip stocks, plunged 1.13 percent to 2,014.

Turnover declined 8.29 percent to Tk 522 crore.

Of the issues that changed hands on the DSE, 29 were up, 342 gave up, and 24 did not see any price swing.