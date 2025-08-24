Dhaka stocks rebound after three days of losses

The turnover crosses Tk 1,200 crore, up from the previous session’s Tk 766.78 crore

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange rose on the first trading day of the week, rebounding from a three-day losing streak, while turnover increased significantly.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, gained 14.20 points, or 0.26 percent, to settle at 5,389.17.

The other indices showed a mixed performance before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES declined slightly by 0.06 percent to 1,179.52.

The DS30, comprising blue-chip shares, rose 0.58 percent to close at 2,101.59.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, hit Tk 1,200.26 crore, significantly higher than Tk 766.78 crore in the previous session.

A total of 324,131 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 16.91 crore across 40 scrips.

Market breadth was mixed, with 184 stocks advancing, 190 declining, and 26 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 128 gained, 77 lost, and 15 remained unchanged.

In the B-category, 41 stocks rose and 37 fell, while one issue advanced in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, two issues advanced and 23 declined.

Corporate bonds saw two issues advance, while the government bond market recorded two issues rising and three issues falling.

Among individual performers, Alif Industries topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent surge, while Social Islami Bank was the worst performer, dropping 9 percent.