Dhaka Stocks open higher after three-day losing streak

The DSEX gained 10.83 points, reaching 5,385.79 by 11:08 am

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange opened higher to start the first trading day of the week on a positive note, rebounding from a three-day losing streak.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 10.83 points, or 0.20 percent, reaching 5,385.79 by 11:08 am.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.07 percent to 1,181.25, while the blue-chip DS30 index rose 0.49 percent to 2,099.87.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 381.62 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 192 issues advancing, 150 declining, and 47 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while C&A Textiles Limited was the biggest loser, shedding 10 percent.

