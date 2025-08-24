Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:17 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:19 AM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Dhaka Stocks open higher after three-day losing streak

Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:17 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:19 AM
The DSEX gained 10.83 points, reaching 5,385.79 by 11:08 am
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:17 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 24, 2025 11:19 AM

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange opened higher to start the first trading day of the week on a positive note, rebounding from a three-day losing streak. 

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse, gained 10.83 points, or 0.20 percent, reaching 5,385.79 by 11:08 am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Shariah-based DSES increased 0.07 percent to 1,181.25, while the blue-chip DS30 index rose 0.49 percent to 2,099.87.

Turnover, a key indicator of investor participation, stood at Tk 381.62 crore during the session.

Market breadth was positive, with 192 issues advancing, 150 declining, and 47 remaining unchanged.

Among individual scrips, Information Services Network topped the gainers' list, soaring 9 percent, while C&A Textiles Limited was the biggest loser, shedding 10 percent.
 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ব্রাহ্মণবাড়িয়ার দুটি আসনের সীমানা পুনর্নির্ধারণের শুনানিতে মারামারি

ঘটনার পর সাংবাদিকদের কাছে ক্ষোভ প্রকাশ করে ব্যারিস্টার রুমিন ফারহানা বলেন, ‘গত ১৫ বছরে যা হয়নি, আজ তা-ই হলো। বিএনপির যে নেতা-কর্মীদের জন্য ১৫ বছর ধরে লড়াই-সংগ্রাম করেছি, তারাই আমার গায়ে হাত তুলল।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরান মামদানিকে ‘মুক্তহস্তে’ দান করছেন নিউইয়র্কবাসী

এইমাত্র