Dhaka stocks gain for sixth day

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued its gains for the sixth consecutive session today.

The DSEX, the main index of the bourse, rose 50.94 points, or 0.97 percent, to settle at 5,270.57.

The other indices also gained before the end of the day's trading. The Shariah-compliant DSES went up 1.29 percent to 1,161.64.

The DS30, comprising the blue-chip shares, increased 1.67 percent to close at 2,030.16.

Turnover, a key gauge of investor participation, was Tk 722.29 crore, down from Tk 860.70 crore in the previous session.

A total of 207,628 trades were executed, while block transactions amounted to Tk 19.51 crore across 35 scrips.

Market breadth showed a mixed picture with 173 stocks advancing, 151 declining, and 69 remaining unchanged.

Among A-category scrips, 102 gained, 77 lost, and 37 remained unchanged.

The B-category saw 40 stocks rise and 30 fall, while there was no activity in the N-category.

Segment-wise performance was mixed. In mutual funds, 7 issues advanced and 10 declined.

Corporate bonds saw just two issues decline, while the government bond market saw no trading activity.

Among individual performers, Uttara Finance and Investments topped the gainers' list with a 9 percent rise, while Renwick Jajneswar & Co (Bd) was the worst performer, dropping 5 percent.