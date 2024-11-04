Demand for combine harvesters rising

Says speakers at USAID training on operating the machinery

Farmers gather paddy using a combine harvester at Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha. The farm machine both cuts the paddy and threshes grain, helping to save both on time and cost of labour. The photo was taken a couple of months ago. Photo: Mostafa Shabuj

The demand for combine harvesters is increasing in Bangladesh as the county's farmers are finding this type of agricultural machinery to be economically beneficial, according to speakers at a programme yesterday.

The equipment, which enables rice producers to harvest and thresh their paddy, saves both on time and cost of labour, they said.

It also reduces post-harvest losses, the speakers said at the launching of a training on operating combine harvesters at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

The training is a part of a project, styled "Cereal Systems Initiative for South Asia -- Mechanization Extension Activity (CSISA-MEA)", which is being funded by the USAID.

Owen Duncan Calvert, team leader of the CSISA-MEA project, said Bangladesh imported at least 10,000 combine harvesters over the past few years.

However, he believes that the local demand for combine harvesters was probably a couple of times higher than the number imported.

"We're still a long way from meeting the market demand," he said.

He said combine harvesters reduce the need for manpower for harvesting, which significantly lowers labour costs. Besides, combines minimise the physical damage to crops, improving their overall quality and market value, said Calvert.

"Due to these reasons the demand is increasing," he added.

He informed that combine harvesters do both the cutting and threshing of a crop. Also, there are estimates that using a combine harvester cuts labour costs by about 50 percent, said Calvert.

"It is much faster than waiting for labourers to cut and thresh the paddy," he added.

Calvert also said the training would help combine operators in Bangladesh by providing a safe, controlled environment for developing skills before handling actual machinery.

Simulation technology will provide efficient training on how to use combine harvesters, he added.

Jeffrey Zahka, deputy director of the office of economic growth at USAID Bangladesh, said agricultural mechanisation in Bangladesh was not just about introducing new technology.

It is about creating a sustainable ecosystem where private sector innovation helps meet farmers' needs, he said.

"By promoting solutions like combine harvesters, we are not only helping small-scale farmers increase their productivity and reduce post-harvest losses, but also opening new doors for business growth," he said.

"When farmers prosper and businesses thrive, we will have created a lasting change that strengthens Bangladesh's agricultural future," Zahka added.