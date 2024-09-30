Debt servicing surges 47% in Jul-Aug

The amount hit $589 million in the first two months of FY25

Bangladesh's external debt servicing soared 47 percent year-on-year to $589 million in the first two months of the current fiscal year amid rising global interest rates and a higher foreign loan portfolio.

The country paid $400 million for repayments of the principal amount along with interest in the same period a year ago, according to data released by the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the finance ministry.

The ERD said disbursement of funds from foreign lenders slumped 38 percent year-on-year to $458 million in July-August period of the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY).

At the same time, overall commitment from financiers dipped drastically to only $20 million in the first two months of the fiscal year from $1.14 billion a year ago.

Bangladesh's foreign debt servicing cost had been growing steadily. But overall payment jumped since FY23.

The nation paid 25.73 percent higher to $3.35 billion in FY24 from $2.67 billion the previous year.