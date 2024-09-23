Current account deficit of nine banks exceeds Tk 18,000 crore

The banks are National, First Security, Social Islami, Union, Commerce, Global Islami, Islami, Padma and ICB Islami

The current account deficit of nine private sector banks in the country has exceeded Tk 18,000 crore.

Of the banks, National Bank has a current account deficit of over Tk 2,342 crore, Fast Security Islami Bank Tk 7,269 crore, Social Islami Bank Tk 3,394 crore, Union Bank Tk 2,209 crore, Commerce Bank Tk 380 crore, Global Islami Bank Tk 39 crore, Islami Bank Tk 2,201 crore, Padma Bank Tk 234 crore and ICB Islami Bank Tk 95 crore.

Bangladesh Bank shared the information with the media today.

Of them, five commercial lenders have obtained a central bank guarantee to avail liquidity support from the inter-bank money market.

First Security, Global Islami, Social Islami and Union signed agreements with the central bank on Sunday while National did it on Thursday.

Following the installation of an interim government in August, all five commercial lenders saw their boards of directors reconstituted.

Recently, a total of seven restructured banks applied for the BB guarantee after Ahsan H Mansur, new central bank governor, hinted at taking the step.