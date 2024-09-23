Business
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:09 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:09 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Current account deficit of nine banks exceeds Tk 18,000 crore

The banks are National, First Security, Social Islami, Union, Commerce, Global Islami, Islami, Padma and ICB Islami
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 10:09 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 11:09 PM
current account deficit of nine banks in Bangladesh

The current account deficit of nine private sector banks in the country has exceeded Tk 18,000 crore.     

Of the banks, National Bank has a current account deficit of over Tk 2,342 crore, Fast Security Islami Bank Tk 7,269 crore, Social Islami Bank Tk 3,394 crore, Union Bank Tk 2,209 crore, Commerce Bank Tk 380 crore, Global Islami Bank Tk 39 crore, Islami Bank Tk 2,201 crore, Padma Bank Tk 234 crore and ICB Islami Bank Tk 95 crore.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Bank shared the information with the media today.  

Of them, five commercial lenders have obtained a central bank guarantee to avail liquidity support from the inter-bank money market.

Read more

Three banks seek BB guarantee for Tk 6,800cr liquidity support

First Security, Global Islami, Social Islami and Union signed agreements with the central bank on Sunday while National did it on Thursday.

Following the installation of an interim government in August, all five commercial lenders saw their boards of directors reconstituted.

Recently, a total of seven restructured banks applied for the BB guarantee after Ahsan H Mansur, new central bank governor, hinted at taking the step.

Related topic:
current account deficitcurrent account deficit in Bangladesh's private banks
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Six banks still in shortfall despite BB support

1m ago

Current account balance turns positive

10m ago
|রাজনীতি

‘জনগণের রাজনৈতিক অধিকার ফিরে পাওয়ার প্রত্যাশা পূরণে ব্যবস্থা নেবে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার’

তার দল জনগণের ভোটে ক্ষমতায় আসার সুযোগ পেলে বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি পরিবারকে খাদ্য নিরাপত্তা দেওয়ার লক্ষ্যে ‘স্বপ্ন প্রকল্প ফ্যামিল কার্ড’ দেওয়া হবে বলেও এ সময় জানান তারেক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

লেবাননে ইসরায়েলি বিমান হামলায় নিহত অন্তত ২৭৪, আহত হাজারের বেশি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে