Curb dishonest imports to save local cosmetics industry: experts

Skincare and beauty products' makers organised a seminar in the capital

The domestic cosmetics industry will not sustain unless dishonest importers are strictly monitored and their undue dominance in the market is curbed, experts said.

Despite the sector's growing production capacity, the continued influx of unethical imports could derail progress in industrialisation, deter new investment, and stall local productivity, they opined.

If the government fails to rein in these unscrupulous traders, the cosmetics sector could become increasingly import-dependent, which would not only weaken the local industry but also cause a substantial loss in national revenue, they added.

The sector experts made the remarks at a seminar titled "Export potential of the cosmetics and skincare industry: no more fake and substandard products."

The Association of Skin Care and Beauty Products Manufacturers and Exporters of Bangladesh (ASBMBEB) organised the event at the office of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) in Dhaka today.

Speakers at the seminar said dishonest importers are becoming desperate to resist the new customs policies of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), which aim to curb false declarations, under-invoicing, duty evasion, and the supply of expired or low-quality products in the market.

"Tax evasion and consumer deception are now open secrets. Consumers are being cheated with these counterfeit products and facing serious health risks," said Jamal Uddin, secretary of ASBMBEB.

He stressed the need for policy support to promote local production and make quality products affordable for consumers.

Jamal Uddin also added that encouraging the production activities of global brands in Bangladesh by making essential raw materials more accessible, while increasing tariffs on finished imported cosmetics, would significantly help grow the local industry and entrepreneurship.

Imports in the colour cosmetics segment alone were officially valued at around Tk 500 crore in the last fiscal year, according to NBR data.

But the actual value — if under-invoicing and weight manipulation are excluded — should be at least Tk 1,600 crore, meaning around Tk 1,100 crore is being evaded in import taxes, the association said.

NBR data further revealed that in the 2024-25 fiscal year, all importers combined contributed only Tk 17 crore in revenue, while just one domestic company paid over Tk 100 crore in taxes, said ASBMBEB.

MS Siddiqui, immediate past vice president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh, said there is no doubt that reducing import duties on raw materials for cosmetics and skincare products would help expand the local market.

Around 90 percent of these raw materials must be imported at high cost.

He believes that Bangladesh's cosmetics industry could become a top export sector with appropriate government action such as lowering duties on essential raw materials for local production, increasing tariffs on foreign finished goods, blocking illegal imports, and preventing counterfeit products.

Ishaqul Hossain Sweet, former director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, echoed this view, stating that facilitating the import of essential raw materials and raising tariffs on direct imports of cosmetics would make it easier to grow domestic production and entrepreneurship.

Mohammed Alim Akhter Khan, director general of the DNCRP, said consumers are consistently being deceived regarding product quality in sectors like edible oil, cosmetics, and food products.

"The same businessman who is fined today is seen violating the law again tomorrow. Unless this reality changes, fines alone will not be enough to bring about meaningful reform," he added.