Ctg port sets new container handling record

Chattogram port has set a new record for container handling, surpassing last year's total even before the current fiscal year ends in June, according to a statement by the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) yesterday.

By June 15, the port had handled 3,171,779 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units), edging past last year's total of 3,168,690 TEUs and marking a 4.63 percent year-on-year rise.

This growth came despite serious disruptions to the country's foreign trade over the past year, the CPA said.

Container operations were hampered for nearly two months due to several domestic issues, including the mass uprising in July, prolonged flooding, a pen-down programme by customs officials, and a transport strike.

The statement added that Eid holidays, extended port closures, and trans-shipment restrictions linked to policy changes in India also hit port activities.

On the global front, maritime trade continued to face headwinds amid geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, high freight charges, and weather-related disruptions across Europe.

In the face of these challenges, Chattogram port achieved the record through a series of strategic steps, according to the CPA.

These included greater use of automation, the launch of e-gate passes, upgrades to container operating systems, and ongoing improvements to infrastructure.

The CPA credited the Ministry of Shipping for its continuous guidance, as well as the support of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Decisive action by port authorities also played a key role. Faster container delivery, stronger coordination among agencies, and the adoption of modern technology further contributed to the achievement, said the CPA.