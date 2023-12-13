Business
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 04:56 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 05:00 PM

Ctg port hands Victory Day incentives to 6,512 workers

Each gets Tk 8,000
The Chittagong Port Authority provided special incentives to workers on the occasion of Victory Day. Photo: Collected

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) today disbursed Tk 5.2 crore special incentives to 6,512 workers involved in private berth, terminal and ship handling operations on the occasion of Victory Day to be observed on December 16.

The recipients are registered labourers employed by 46 private operating firms that handle berths, terminals and ships. Each of the workers got Tk 8,000, the port officials said.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail distributed the incentives among 10 workers in cash at a brief ceremony held in front of the port's administrative building.

Later, he handed over the cheques of other workers to the proprietors of the respective operating firms.

