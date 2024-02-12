Ctg Int'l Trade Fair begins Thursday

It will be the 31st edition of the monthlong show

The Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF)-2024 will kick off in the port city on Thursday.

The 31st version of the month-long trade show organised by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will be held inside the Railway Pologround of the city.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest while State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu would inaugurate the fair.

Local lawmaker MA Latif and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam will attend the ceremony as special guest and guest of honour respectively.

The trade fair will have a total of 400 stalls, including 16 premier pavilions, 56 premier stalls, 94 gold stalls, 48 mega stalls and 11 food corners in three separate zones.

More than 300 firms would participate at the fair while traders from India, Thailand and Iran will display and sell their products.

CITF Organising Committee Chairman AKM Akter Hossain shared the information at a press conference held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Centre.

At the briefing, CCCI President Omar Hazzaz hoped the fair would play a pivotal role in displaying and marketing of the locally made products in the domestic market as well as in the international arena.

He stressed the need for setting up an international standard exposition centre as the permanent venue for organising the fair.

The visitors will be able to enter the show from 10am to 10pm everyday with an entry fee of Tk 20.