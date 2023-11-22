Ctg chamber wants Jan 31, 2024 as tax return submission deadline

The deadline is scheduled to end on Nov 30

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to extend the deadline for submission of income tax returns for 2023-34 until January 31 of the next year.

CCCI President Omar Hazzaz made the call today in a letter to NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.

The deadline is supposed to end on November 30 this year.

In the letter, the Chittagong chamber president mentioned several reasons and adverse situations which have made it impossible for a large number of new and old taxpayers to submit income tax return in such a short time.

The reasons mentioned include delayed reception of the income tax circular for 2023-24, income tax guidelines, a lack of awareness among taxpayers about the new Income Tax Act 2023, adverse global economic conditions caused by international wars, inflation and reduced imports due to dollar crisis.