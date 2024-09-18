CSE gets 7 new independent directors

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has appointed seven independent directors to Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

The stock market regulator took the decision in a meeting on its Agargaon office in the capital today.

After the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, all seven independent directors of the CSE had resigned.

In the absence of board members, there is also no nomination and remuneration committee at the CSE and it is also not possible to form the committee, the BSEC said.

Usually, the nomination and remuneration committee selects independent directors and sends the list to the BSEC for approval. As the committee does not exist, the BSEC itself appointed the seven independent directors.

Of the seven, Alamgir Morshed is the executive director of Infrastructure Development Company Limited, Md Saiful Islam a teacher of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and AKM Habibur Rahman a former managing director of Teletalk Bangladesh.

Of the rest, Mahmud Hassan is the chairman of marketing and international business department of North South University, M Zulfiquar Hussain CEO of grow n excel, Naznin Sultana director of finance of the Asian University for Women and Farida Yasmin deputy secretary to Financial Institutions Division.