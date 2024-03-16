City Group to sell essential commodities at fair prices in Dhaka 

City Group has announced an initiative to sell essential commodities at fair prices across various locations in Dhaka to give some relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.

The initiative will see vehicles owned by the conglomerate stationed at key points such as Karwan Bazar, Farmgate, Azimpur, Motijheel, Khilgaon, Press Club, Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, and Mohammadpur.

Photo: City Group

Therefore, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has requested the Dhaka Metropolitan Police extend support to the initiative, according to a notice of the DNCRP.

The initiative comes as the prices of essential commodities have gone up and show no signs of cooling.