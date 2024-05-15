City Bank’s profit grows marginally in Q1 

City Bank registered a 2.7 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Tk 92.44 crore in January-March of 2024.

The profit was Tk 89.37 crore in last year's identical quarter.

Consolidated earnings per share, thus, was Tk 0.75, up from Tk 0.73, according to its unaudited quarterly financial statements. City Bank attributed the rise to a higher operating profit.

The bank's consolidated net operating cash flow per share returned to the positive territory in Q1, to Tk 11.71 from Tk 10.5 in negative.

The bank's investment income grew by Tk 87.56 crore to Tk 190.07 crore on the back of higher holdings of government securities that ensured more interest earnings.

City Bank, one of the leading private banks in Bangladesh, started its operation in 1983. It runs its operation through 133 branches.