Business
Star Business Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:43 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Chinese firm wants to invest $21.85m in Bepza EZ

Star Business Report
Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 4, 2024 12:43 AM

Chinese company Unicorn Handbag has expressed interest in investing $21.85 million in Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ) in Mirsharai, Chattogram to set up a carry bag and luggage manufacturing industry.

The company signed an agreement to this effect with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) at Bepza Complex in the capital's Dhanmondi yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member (investment promotion) of Bepza, and Zheng Shuyong, managing director of Unicorn Handbag, inked the deal.

The Chinese company will annually produce 1.7 million pieces of backpacks, handbags, wallets, bags, caps, belts and luggage offering employment opportunities to 2,000 Bangladeshi nationals.

Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, hoped for the investment to have a significant impact, including instilling more confidence, in drawing more foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bangladesh.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (engineering), ANM Foyzul Haque, member (finance), Md Khorshid Alam, executive director (enterprise services), and ‍Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah, executive director, were present during the signing ceremony. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শিক্ষা

নতুন নিয়মে ষাণ্মাসিক মূল্যায়ন পরীক্ষার প্রথম দিনই প্রশ্ন ফাঁসের অভিযোগ

এনসিটিবির রুটিন দায়িত্বে থাকা চেয়ারম্যান অধ্যাপক মশিউজ্জামান বলেন, ‘আমি এটাকে প্রশ্নফাঁস বলব না। কারণ এই প্রশ্ন শিক্ষার্থীরা আগে পেলেও তাতে বিশেষ কোনো লাভ হবে না।'

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

আ. লীগ নিষ্ঠুরতা, পৈশাচিকতা, বর্বরতা, অমানবিকতার দৃষ্টান্ত: ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification