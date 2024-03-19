Chinese firm to invest $27.8 million in Bepza EZ

The factory targets producing 216 million pairs of socks for men, women and children every year

Dongfang Knitting (BD) Ltd, a Chinese company, will invest $27.8 million to set up a sock manufacturing factory at the Bepza Economic Zone at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

Ali Reza Mazid, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), and Fang Zhendong, managing director of Dongfang Knitting (BD), signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bepza executive chairman, gave assurances to provide all sorts of support to the Chinese company.