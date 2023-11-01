Chinese firm to invest $2.26 million in Uttara EPZ

Red Forest will produce 4.09 million pieces of wigs and carnival costume

Chinese company Red Forest Ltd will set up a wig and carnival costume manufacturing industry in Uttara Export Processing Zone with an investment of $2.26 million.

Red Forest will produce annually 4.09 million pieces of wigs and carnival costume and it will create job opportunities for 379 Bangladeshi nationals, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a statement.

Mohammad Faruque Alam, member for engineering at Bepza, and Li Chao, director of Red Forest Ltd, signed an agreement in this regard at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today.

Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman attended the signing ceremony.