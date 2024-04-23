Chinese SBS Zipper to invest $20 million in Bepza economic zone

The company will produce annually 271 million pieces of zipper and accessories

Chinese company SBS Zipper Bangladesh Co Ltd is going to invest around $20 million to set up a garments accessories manufacturing industry inside Bepza Economic Zone.

The Chinese company will produce annually 271 million pieces of metal zipper, nylon and plastic zipper, slider, zipper parts, tapes, plastic button, button parts and mould, the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a press release.

Some 2,063 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity in this manufacturing unit, according to the statement.

Bepza economic zone is located inside the country's future industrial hub Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai of Chattogram.

Ali Reza Mazid, member for investment promotion of Bepza, and Weifang Shen, CEO of SBS Zipper Bangladesh Co Ltd, signed the agreement in the presence of Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, at Bepza Complex in the city yesterday.

Rahman thanked SBS Zipper for choosing Bepza economic zone as their investment destination and assured the company of providing all sorts of support round-the-clock to start their production and exports.

SBS Zipper Bangladesh is a concern of SBS Zipper, one of the biggest global zipper manufacturers, ranks first in China and second in the world for zipper production.