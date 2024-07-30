Chinese firm Baida Industrial to invest $1.26 million in Uttara EPZ

The company will produce 8,000 tonnes of printed materials and packaging products every year

Zhang Hu, managing director of Baida Industrial Company Limited, and Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), exchange signed documents of an agreement at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today. Major Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, was also present. Photo: Bepza

Chinese company Baida Industrial Company Ltd will invest $1.26 million to set up a factory to manufacture printed materials and packaging products at the Uttara Export Processing Zone in Nilphamari.

The company will yearly produce 8,000 tonnes of different types of cartoon box, paper bags, box file/storage box, books and magazines, sticker/label/hang tag/barcode sticker, calendar, diary and printed cards.

The investment will create employment opportunities for 1,150 Bangladeshi nationals in the factory.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), signed an agreement in this regard with Zhang Hu, managing director of the Chinese company, at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today.