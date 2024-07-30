Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:23 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:28 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Chinese firm Baida Industrial to invest $1.26 million in Uttara EPZ

The company will produce 8,000 tonnes of printed materials and packaging products every year
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:23 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 05:28 PM
Chinese firm Baida Industrial to invest $1.26 million in Uttara EPZ
Zhang Hu, managing director of Baida Industrial Company Limited, and Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), exchange signed documents of an agreement at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today. Major Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza, was also present. Photo: Bepza

Chinese company Baida Industrial Company Ltd will invest $1.26 million to set up a factory to manufacture printed materials and packaging products at the Uttara Export Processing Zone in Nilphamari.

The company will yearly produce 8,000 tonnes of different types of cartoon box, paper bags, box file/storage box, books and magazines, sticker/label/hang tag/barcode sticker, calendar, diary and printed cards.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The investment will create employment opportunities for 1,150 Bangladeshi nationals in the factory.

Md Ashraful Kabir, member for investment promotion at Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), signed an agreement in this regard with Zhang Hu, managing director of the Chinese company, at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka today.

Related topic:
Baida Industrial Company LtdUttara Export Processing ZoneBangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza)
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Sino-Malaysian firm to invest $14.55 million in Bepza EZ

Sino-Malaysian firm to invest $14.55 million in Bepza EZ

8m ago
Helsa Icon Bangladesh to invest $1 million in Adamjee EPZ

Helsa Icon Bangladesh to invest $1 million in Adamjee EPZ

8m ago
S Korean firm to invest $8.62 million in Bepza economic zone

S Korean firm to invest $8.62 million in Bepza economic zone

11m ago

EPZs make history in export, investment, jobs

1y ago
Chinese company's investment proposal for Bepza EZ

Chinese company Alpen Banyan comes with highest ever investment proposal for Bepza EZ

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিচার বিভাগীয় তদন্ত কমিটির জন্য বিদেশি প্রযুক্তিগত সহায়তা নেওয়া হবে’

‘এই তদন্তে সহায়তা নেওয়ার বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশ ইতোমধ্যে জাতিসংঘের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছে।’

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল থেকে ৯টা-৫টা অফিস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification