Helsa Icon Bangladesh to invest $1 million in Adamjee EPZ

The India-Germany joint venture will produce RMG accessories

Helsa Icon Bangladesh Ltd, an India-Germany owned joint venture company, will invest $1 million and set up a garments accessories manufacturing industry inside Adamjee Export Processing Zone in Narayanganj.

The company will produce 10 million pairs of shoulder pads and 0.75 million pairs of sleeve heads every year, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) said in a statement today.

Helsa will create employment opportunities for 126 Bangladeshi workers with this new investment, according to the statement.

Ali Reza Mazid, member for investment promotion at Bepza, and Aartee Patil managing director of Helsa Icon Bangladesh Ltd, signed an agreement in this regard at a programme at Bepza Complex in Dhaka.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of Bepza; ANM Foyzul Haque, executive director for administration; Md Tanvir Hossain, executive director for investment promotion, and Md Khorshid Alam, executive director for enterprise services, were also present at the signing ceremony.