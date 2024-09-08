Business
AFP, Beijing
Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:02 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:05 AM

Most Viewed

Business

China tells US it presents 'opportunity' not 'threat': ministry

AFP, Beijing
Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:02 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 8, 2024 11:05 AM
People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, in Shanghai, China Photo: Reuters/File

Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen told his US counterpart on Saturday that a modern China was an economic "opportunity" not a "threat" to the United States, the ministry said.

Trade is one of the many areas of friction between the world's two leading powers, along with rivalry in technology and tensions in the South China Sea and over Taiwan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Wang met US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago in the northern port city of Tianjin -- the second meeting this year between the two officials.

They held "professional, rational and pragmatic" discussions on political and trade issues, raised in particular by the business communities of the two countries, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Wang expressed China's concerns about the numerous US customs duties and sanctions targeting Chinese companies or products.

He also stressed that Beijing was opposed to restrictions put in place by the United States on trade and investment "under the pretext of Chinese overcapacity".

"A modern China with a large population presents an opportunity, not a threat for the United States," Wang told his US counterpart, according to the ministry.

Chinese companies and products are the target of numerous US sanctions or restrictions, imposed in particular in the fight against unfair competition or in the interests of national security.

Washington announced on Thursday a further tightening of controls on exports of advanced technologies in a measure that targets the Asian giant, among others.

The United States in May also announced a quadrupling of customs duties on imported Chinese electric vehicles.

Despite trade and diplomatic friction, the two sides have begun to prepare a possible telephone call in the coming weeks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to the White House.

Related topic:
ChinaChina economyChina US trade
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

China’s global battery ram will be hard to stop

1d ago

Chinese brands tap soccer to shine in Europe

2m ago
China employment pressure

China warns overall pressure on employment yet to ease

6m ago

China's services activity expansion slows in August, Caixin PMI shows

4d ago

EU and China open talks over electric car tariffs

2m ago
khaleda zia
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নাইকো দুর্নীতি মামলা: সব সাক্ষীকে ১২ সেপ্টেম্বরের মধ্যে হাজির করার নির্দেশ

খালেদা জিয়ার অন্যতম আইনজীবী মো. জাকির হোসেন ভূঁইয়া মামলার সাক্ষীদের জবানবন্দি বন্ধের আবেদন করলে ঢাকার বিশেষ জজ আদালত-৯-এর বিচারক শেখ হাফিজুর রহমান এ আদেশ দেন।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

শিপব্রেকিং ইয়ার্ডে বিস্ফোরণে দগ্ধ শ্রমিকদের একজনের মৃত্যু

১৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification