Central Insurance’s profit declines slightly in 2023 

Central Insurance Company Ltd's (CICL) profit declined marginally to Tk 10.52 crore in 2023.

It was Tk 10.78 crore in 2022.

Thus, Central Insurance's earnings per share was Tk 1.98 last year, down from Tk 2.03 in the previous year, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The board recommended a 12 percent cash dividend for 2023, down from 15 percent in 2022. The annual general meeting will take place on April 30.

The company's share started trading at Tk 58.6 but fell 4.1 percent to Tk 56.2 at the end of trading today.