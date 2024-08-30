Business activities yet to come back on track

Although the unrest stemming from nationwide protests is fading and shopping centres have opened their doors, customer footfall has not picked up. Recent floods, alongside persistently high inflation, have also impacted consumer behaviour. As such, shopping centres and malls remain relatively desolate. The photos were taken in Farmgate yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

Flash floods across parts of the country, the lingering effects of recent nationwide political upheaval, and persistent inflationary pressure have prevented business activities from getting back on track, according to businesspeople.

As uncertainty and fear are still clouding people's minds, they are not interested in shopping, businesspeople said.

However, they believed business activities would gradually return to normalcy, saying that there was no alternative but to wait for better days.

"The months-long political unrest stemming from the student movement, coupled with recent floods, caused sales and demand to drop to inadequate levels. So, businesses are enduring a difficult time," said Tapan Sengupta, deputy managing director of BSRM, a leading steel manufacturer.

He said that sales of construction materials usually decline in the rainy season, with demand for steel significantly reduced during the monsoon months.

"However, various elements have emerged and hampered business in nearly all sectors."

Since demand from clients and dealers has declined substantially, BSRM has only been partially running its production units in order to avoid a stockpile of goods, he informed.

Sales will not improve until consumer confidence is restored, and development projects are resumed, he opined.

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, said domestic consumption of fast-moving consumer goods and construction materials has declined significantly since last year.

"The recent unrest added to this, which is unfavourable for business growth," she said.

Consumers are uninterested in spending money on non-essential products in the current situation, she noted.

Chowdhury, also a former president of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said all multinational companies were facing the same situation.

"The economy is not in a positive state due to the political changeover and recent flash floods while people are yet to mentally recover from recent turmoil," Chowdhury said.

"So, businesses are passing a transitional period. As a result, business activities have been hindered."

Arfanul Hoque, director (retail) at the Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, said footfall at their outlets slowed since the start of this year.

He said high inflationary pressure is a fundamental reason for the decline in sales.

Inflation hit 11.66 percent in July this year, the highest in at least 13 years, while food inflation soared to at least a 10-year high of 14.1 percent, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

"Later, unrest and flash floods exacerbated the situation," he said.

However, Hoque believes the situation will gradually improve as the political situation becomes more stable.

Mohammed Amirul Haque, managing director of Premier Cement Mills PLC, said the business situation had been beyond anyone's control since mid-July.

"Demand declined significantly due to the monsoon season and also because customers are yet to regain confidence. In this situation, we are running the manufacturing units partially," he said.

"Despite having no control over the situation, we are trying to do our best to handle the challenges," Haque added.

He also stressed the need for policy support from the interim government.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, said factories in Mymensingh's Bhaluka area and Gazipur's Kashimpur locality are contending with an acute gas and power supply crisis.

"In this situation, we are running the factories with diesel to ensure power, which increases the cost of production," he said.

Although demand is slow at the moment, manufacturers may be unable to ensure adequate supply as production is being hampered due to the gas crisis, he added.

Jabbar said such issues had become a new headache for investors, adding that they would think several times before expanding their businesses or making fresh investments.

Khourshed Alam, director of sales and marketing at Akij Ceramics Ltd, said the business situation is yet to come back on track as the overall condition is not suitable for customers.

"There were no sales between July 15 and August 15 due to the student movement. Recently, flash floods also impacted businesses," he added.

Alam hopes that business activities will come back on track within one-and-a-half months.