Budget to be placed on June 2

The interim government is going to place the proposed budget for fiscal year 2025–26 on June 2.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will present the budget at 4:00pm in a televised address, which will be a pre-recorded speech, according to the Press Information Department of the Bangladesh government.

Normally, the finance minister places the budget in a parliamentary session at 2:00pm on the first Thursday of June. This year, the date was changed due to a long Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

The national budget for fiscal year 2025-26 is set at Tk 790,000 crore—Tk 7,000 crore lower than the original outlay for the current year—marking the first time in recent memory that the overall budget will shrink.

The development budget is expected to be slashed by Tk 35,000 crore to Tk 230,000 crore, while the non-development or operating budget will rise to Tk 560,000 crore, an increase of Tk 28,000 crore.

