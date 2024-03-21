BTRC asks Meta to tackle misinformation on its platform

Meta top officials meet BTRC chairman in Dhaka

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), has asked Meta to take more effective measures to tackle rumours and misinformation circulating on its platform.

He made the comment when a delegation of tech giant Meta met with him at BTRC's office in Dhaka's Agargaon today, according to a press release.

The delegation comprised of Arianne Jimenez, head of privacy, data policy and engagement for APAC at Meta; Nayan Tara, content expert, and Rujan Sarwar, head of public policy of Meta for Bangladesh.

The Meta officials briefed Ahmed on their activities in Bangladesh and expressed gratitude for the positive relationship between Meta and BTRC.

With a vast number of internet users in Bangladesh, Ahmed emphasised the urgency of taking effective measures to curb misinformation's spread and prevent criminal activities like fraud and gambling or betting.

He also asked Meta to conduct awareness campaigns on safe online practices and increase digital literacy among the Bangladeshi population.

In response, Rujan Sarwar highlighted Meta's commitment to collaborate closely with BTRC to address these concerns and enhance their cooperation further.