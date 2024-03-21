Business
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:07 PM
Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:54 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BTRC asks Meta to tackle misinformation on its platform

Meta top officials meet BTRC chairman in Dhaka
Star Business Report
Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:07 PM Last update on: Thu Mar 21, 2024 07:54 PM
BTRC asks Meta to tackle misinformation on its platform

Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), has asked Meta to take more effective measures to tackle rumours and misinformation circulating on its platform.

He made the comment when a delegation of tech giant Meta met with him at BTRC's office in Dhaka's Agargaon today, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The delegation comprised of Arianne Jimenez, head of privacy, data policy and engagement for APAC at Meta; Nayan Tara, content expert, and Rujan Sarwar, head of public policy of Meta for Bangladesh.

The Meta officials briefed Ahmed on their activities in Bangladesh and expressed gratitude for the positive relationship between Meta and BTRC.

With a vast number of internet users in Bangladesh, Ahmed emphasised the urgency of taking effective measures to curb misinformation's spread and prevent criminal activities like fraud and gambling or betting.

He also asked Meta to conduct awareness campaigns on safe online practices and increase digital literacy among the Bangladeshi population.

In response, Rujan Sarwar highlighted Meta's commitment to collaborate closely with BTRC to address these concerns and enhance their cooperation further.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)Meta
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

147 illegal handsets worth Tk 15 lakh seized

147 illegal handsets worth Tk 15 lakh seized

Meta surges with record $196 billion gain in stock market value

internet connection issues in bnp rally

Mobile internet users near Nayapaltan facing connection issues

6 tips for Organic Instagram Promotion

Instagram fuelling youth mental health crisis: US states' lawsuit

Meta, smart glasses, livestreaming, wearable technology, call functionality, music playback, Ray-Ban, Connect launch event, personal audio system, camera capabilities, voice commands, Meta View app, Facebook, Instagram, Qualcomm Snapdragon, on-glass AI, b

Meta’s new Ray-Ban smart glasses can take calls, play music, and livestream

|বাংলাদেশ

ভুটান থেকে বিদ্যুৎ আমদানিতে ভারতের সহযোগিতা চেয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা আজ ভুটান থেকে ভারতের ভূমি ব্যবহার করে বিদ্যুৎ আমদানিতে সহযোগিতা চেয়েছেন।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

যৌন নিপীড়নের অভিযোগে জবি শিক্ষক শাহেদ ইমন বরখাস্ত

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification