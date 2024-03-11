Grameenphone receives unified licence

It will work as a single licence for 2G, 3G, 4G and the upcoming 5G technologies

Grameenphone today received 'Cellular mobile services operator licence' along with 'Radio communications apparatus license for cellular mobile services', which will work as a unified licence for 2G, 3G, 4G and the upcoming 5G technologies combined.

State Minister for Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the licence on behalf of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman at an event organised at the commission office today.

These licences have amalgamated existing licences (2G, 3G & 4G) and included provisions/scope for 5G and beyond services, Grameenphone said in a statement.

"This achievement will further enhance the telecom ecosystem, benefiting customers and accelerating the journey towards building a Smart Bangladesh."

"We wholeheartedly welcome this timely initiative and express our deepest gratitude to the regulators, government bodies, and policymakers for their visionary efforts," Grameenphone CEO said.

"Grameenphone receiving the unified licences mark the beginning of a transformative era, empowering Bangladesh's digital transformation and catalysing progress," he said.

"It paves the way for us to contribute significantly to the realization of the smart vision, leveraging technology to drive economic growth and social development. We look forward to ensuring superior customer experience, fostering digital inclusion and cocreating a smarter, sustainable Bangladesh."

"Looking at a future dominated by smart devices, AI and connected technologies, we will be able to cocreate an ecosystem which will serve to make our customers life safer, healthier, and happier," Azman said.

BTRC Chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed and other high officials from BTRC and Grameenphone were also present at the event.