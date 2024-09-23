Business
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:40 PM

Business

British-Irish company Deltaport to invest $36 million in BEPZA EZ

Star Business Report
Mon Sep 23, 2024 12:36 PM
Photo: Bepza

British-Irish company Deltaport Ltd will invest $36 million to set up a garments factory in the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) at Mirsarai in Chattogram.

The company has set a target to annually produce 20 million pieces of protective clothes, workwear, various garments, PPE, hospital gowns, masks, bed sheets, curtains and other items.

The factory will create employment for 5980 Bangladeshi nationals.

Deltaport Ltd is a sister concern of Eastport Ltd, a garment manufacturing company of Cumilla EPZ that has been operating since 2013.

According to a press release, Md Ashraful Kabir, member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Junaid Iqbal Umerani, representing Deltaport, signed the agreement at the BEPZA Complex in Dhaka recently.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, executive chairman of BEPZA, Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Engineering) and ANM Foyzul Haque, member (Finance) were also present.  

