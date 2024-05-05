Boro harvesting of haor areas almost done

4.38 lakh out of 4.53 lakh hectares have already been harvested

Farmers have completed harvesting 97 percent paddy of haor areas in Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona and Brahmanbaria.

In the seven districts, farmers cultivated boro in 4.53 lakh hectares this year, of which 4.38 lakh hectares have already been harvested.

The government has provided farmers with combined harvesters and reapers with a 70 percent subsidy.

Over 4,400 combine harvesters are currently harvesting paddy in the haors of the seven districts, as 100 new combine harvesters have been allocated this year, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Boro rice has been planted on 55.8 lakh hectares of land this year, with the target of producing 2.22 crore tonnes of boro rice.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid recently emphasised the importance of boro rice, stating that it supplies more than half of the country's total rice production throughout the year.

"To boost the cultivation and yield of Boro this year, the government has given seeds, fertilisers, and other necessities worth 215 crores to the farmers free of charge," he said.