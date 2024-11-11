BNP to allocate 5% of GDP each for health and education if elected

The BNP will allocate 10 percent of GDP — 5 percent each to health and education— if it forms the government, said BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today.

"We have made two clear decisions: we will allocate 5 percent of GDP to health and 5 percent to education. This is our commitment," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury, also a former commerce minister, made the remarks at the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Summit 2024, themed "Inequality, Financial Crimes, and Healing Bangladesh's Economy," organised by Bangla daily Bonik Barta at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

He said universal healthcare would improve citizens' health, allowing them to contribute more effectively to the nation.

"The savings they would make on healthcare costs would enhance their purchasing power, enabling families to spend on other welfare needs," he added, highlighting similar outcomes for investment in education.

He criticised the diversion of funds from health and education to mega projects by the previous Awami League government.

He said this fuelled inequality in the country.